Zacks Investment Research Lowers L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

Separately, Argus began coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.53. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.02.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.