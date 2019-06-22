Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 61,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

