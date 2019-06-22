Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.59 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Campana sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $187,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

