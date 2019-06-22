Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pareteum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Pareteum reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million.

TEUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pareteum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ TEUM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,959. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $286.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.24.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

