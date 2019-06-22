Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Hydrogenics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYGS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hydrogenics from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hydrogenics stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned 0.21% of Hydrogenics worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYGS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 124,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,819. Hydrogenics has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.37.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

