Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

XBC opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,987.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 million and a PE ratio of -60.74.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

