Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,517,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 4,145,800 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

