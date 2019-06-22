WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1,764.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.58. 2,951,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,466. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.51. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

