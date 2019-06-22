Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WKP. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,038.13 ($13.56).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 886 ($11.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 22.26 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $10.61. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

