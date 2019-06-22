Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WKP. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (down from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,038.13 ($13.56).
Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 886 ($11.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
