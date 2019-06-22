Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,381.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,385 ($31.16).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCT. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Victrex in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,255 ($29.47) price target for the company.

Get Victrex alerts:

In other Victrex news, insider Jane Toogood acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20). Insiders bought 4,227 shares of company stock worth $8,198,142 over the last quarter.

VCT traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,204 ($28.80). 702,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.