Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 2.80. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Vericel’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $126,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,125 shares of company stock valued at $972,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.