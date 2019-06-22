ValuEngine Downgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.73.

NYSE:DCP opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.24. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

