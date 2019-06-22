UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €32.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.91 ($42.92).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €38.55 ($44.83) on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

