Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 202,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,952. The stock has a market cap of $777.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Dobrient bought 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,750.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $270,043 in the last 90 days. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,588,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,588,000 after purchasing an additional 83,458 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,440,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 571,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 557,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

