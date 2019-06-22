Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Up 31.3%

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM) rose 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 140,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 92,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.