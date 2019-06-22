Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, President Daniel J. Moos acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $999,950.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE TCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.45. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

