Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NYSE TKR opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Timken has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $669,707.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,969.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,227.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 23,766.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3,708.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002,405 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

