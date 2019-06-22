Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 137,528 shares.The stock last traded at $26.11 and had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $821.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 8,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $208,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 96,456 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

