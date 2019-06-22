Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teijin Adr Rep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TINLY opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.16. Teijin Adr Rep has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. Teijin Adr Rep had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that Teijin Adr Rep will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Teijin Adr Rep Company Profile

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.