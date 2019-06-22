Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $438.00

Shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 1071120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.58).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Tarsus Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of $537.00 million and a P/E ratio of 47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

