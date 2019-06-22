Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.57). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

TALK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 ($2.26) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.73 ($1.55).

LON TALK opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Talktalk Telecom Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.43.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

