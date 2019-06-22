SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Short Interest Update

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,828,500 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 10,671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,395,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,368 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 64.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 2,863,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,823. SunTrust Banks has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
SunTrust Banks Company Profile
SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.
