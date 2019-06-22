SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of AMN opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $65.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.24 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 362,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 774.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,848,000 after acquiring an additional 711,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $51,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 29,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,488,712.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,338 shares of company stock worth $2,946,275. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

