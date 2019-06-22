SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.84 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Shares of SPWR opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $265,175.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,464.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $257,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,034 shares of company stock worth $588,421. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SunPower by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $5,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

