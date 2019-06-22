Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,000,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 504,924 shares.The stock last traded at $24.93 and had previously closed at $23.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

