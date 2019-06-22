STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $17.15

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.15. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 148,972 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 114,173 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,562,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
