STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $17.15

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $17.15. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 148,972 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 114,173 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,562,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.