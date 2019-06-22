Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $453,900.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $31.53 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 3.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,849,000. Greenspring Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

