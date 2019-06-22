Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $180.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup set a $155.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mongodb to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.15.

Get Mongodb alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $169.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $31,257.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,634 shares of company stock worth $25,834,679. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,275,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,732,000 after purchasing an additional 586,841 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mongodb by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after acquiring an additional 472,602 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $64,633,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.