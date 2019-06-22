Steel Dynamics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie set a $36.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

