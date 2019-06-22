Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SXS. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,845 ($37.17) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,345 ($30.64) price target (up previously from GBX 2,150 ($28.09)) on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,784 ($36.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

