Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.95

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 190647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BID. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.62 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 365,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,651 shares during the last quarter.

About Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

