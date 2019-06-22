Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $778,040.24 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 55,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $778,040.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,673,355 shares in the company, valued at $23,627,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP opened at $14.56 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 70.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Group cut Snap from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

