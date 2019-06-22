Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Update

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,923,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 11,907,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $217,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 226,826 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $607,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,823. The firm has a market cap of $916.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

