Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Declines By 8.7%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,542,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,690,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,253. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 1,832 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $26,912.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $113,788.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 12,233 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $209,795.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,565 shares of company stock worth $3,767,208. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 639.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.