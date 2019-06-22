Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Rises By 10.9%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,453,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 4,014,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 256,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,111. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 957,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $83,191,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,127,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,685 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

