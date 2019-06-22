Short Interest in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expands By 11.8%

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 149,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,836. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.75 million. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

