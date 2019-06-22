Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

PRSM stock opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.85. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,002 ($13.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,635 ($34.43).

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

