Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $395.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $295.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.63.

Shares of SHOP opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.56. Shopify has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $338.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 287,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,354,000 after buying an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

