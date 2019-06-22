Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.06. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 132,143 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 482.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 327,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 270,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

