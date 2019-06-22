SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Insider North Peak Capital Management, Sells 291,494 Shares

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) insider North Peak Capital Management, sold 291,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $3,570,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SharpSpring stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. SharpSpring Inc has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $21.10.
SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SharpSpring to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
SharpSpring Company Profile
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.
