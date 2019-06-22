SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Insider North Peak Capital Management, Sells 291,494 Shares

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) insider North Peak Capital Management, sold 291,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $3,570,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SharpSpring stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. SharpSpring Inc has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SharpSpring to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

