Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

SAFE stock opened at GBX 619 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

