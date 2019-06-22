Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
SAFE stock opened at GBX 619 ($8.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
