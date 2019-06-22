Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 846,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the previous session’s volume of 170,789 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $24.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 125,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

