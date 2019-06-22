Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBLLF stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Cobalt 27 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Get Cobalt 27 Capital alerts:

About Cobalt 27 Capital

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.