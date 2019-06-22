Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CBLLF stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Cobalt 27 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.
About Cobalt 27 Capital
Featured Story: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.