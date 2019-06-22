Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $243.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth $3,113,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 259,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 152,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 74,935 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

