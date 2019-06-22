Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
Shares of RHHBY opened at $35.60 on Thursday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $243.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.
About Roche Holdings AG Basel
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
