Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RRTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of RRTS opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 170.50% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $507.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,275 shares of company stock valued at $146,016. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $11,235,000.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

