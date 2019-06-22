Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Rise has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,485.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00068359 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004856 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 138,288,080 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.