RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RingCentral from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $141,325.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,887 shares in the company, valued at $14,163,096.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $952,641.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,838,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,147 shares of company stock valued at $40,598,148. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNG traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2,867.25 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

