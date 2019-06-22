Repme Market Capitalization Tops $330,087.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Repme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, Repme has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Repme has a total market cap of $330,087.00 and approximately $5,180.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00359049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.02102753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00136275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00015981 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Repme Token Profile

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io . Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

