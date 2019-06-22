Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Short Interest Up 10.6% in May

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,697,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 23,242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In related news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider purchased 119,300 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $999,734.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 6,652.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 717,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 707,135 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

NYSE RLGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 3,873,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $838.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.77. Realogy has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

