Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $51,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NYSE RC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.05. 221,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $674.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

